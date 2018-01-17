The missing pieces part II

The story of the empty lot next to the Cash Box Ceramics Shop continues on through the records of Leonard Cash. The building went from housing saloons to occupying a drug store in the early 1900’s.

A Feb. 14, 1908, issue of the News Letter Journal wrote that Wyoming Pharmacy decided to take over the building still owned by Kinney, but they only occupied the space for five months before moving across the street to block 10 by the old First National Bank building. Several drug stores under many different names, including Newcastle Drug, then occupied the space for many years.

A 1920 report said the Palace Café occupied the building in block seven lot 11. The article stated, “This institution is operate in Newcastle by Mr. and Mrs. Noyes, with the principle management of the café under the direction of Mrs. Noyes, who is congenial and always has a smile for every patron who has occasion to visit the Palace.” The business must have run smoothly for the next several years, with few reports in the newspapers of the time.