The Lodge and Grazers open

Abby Gray

NLJ Correspondent

On May 8, Newcastle’s Lodge and Convention Center opened its doors and was ready for business. Though there has not been much traffic at the hotel yet, general manager Kim Grote has already received plenty of reservations.

“I’ve already got reservations starting through next year,” Grote noted. “It’s looking very promising that we’re going to be very busy. We have a lot of weddings and banquets scheduled already, and we have had lots of schools already booking for events. It is very exciting.”

The restaurant attached to the hotel: Grazer’s Burgers and Beer, opened on May 14 to the public. Grazers will be serving gourmet burgers, two full dinner meals, homemade chips and fries, and a variety of other bar food. All of the food is fresh and made to order, adding another delicious eating option to the community for all to enjoy.