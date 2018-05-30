The last of the Berry Hotel

Now part of a parking lot at First State Bank, block 7, lot 21, of Newcastle’s downtown was previously home to the Berry Hotel and various other businesses dating back to the town’s inception. Leonard Cash told the rest of the Berry Hotel’s history for this week’s installment of the History on Main Series.

Many different businesses also shared the Berry Hotel building while the hotel was in business, including the Weston County Farm Bureau Insurance Office. The insurance office moved into the building in 1961 and moved out in 1966, according to the March 24, 1966 issue of the News Letter Journal.

It was then that Weston County Farm Bureau announced that the business would move to South Seneca near where A1 Agency is located today.