The gift that really keeps on giving

As soon as kids got out of their Halloween costumes last week, they started talking about Christmas— and every other commercial on TV echoed the theme.

Children are understandably excited about the holiday season, but many adults woke up the day after Halloween engulfed in dread over the planning and shopping that still needs to be put into the holidays— and while kids get to spend two months gearing up for Christmas, their parents and grandparents have a Thanksgiving to prepare for as well.

Fortunately, we have the perfect gift for all of those readers who have already considered selling their soul in exchange for a little extra time to accomplish their holiday goals.

Before you saddle up and head out of town on Black Friday to take advantage of the bargain frenzy at big box stores and other out-of-town retailers, take a day or two to simply wander around the businesses in Newcastle with your Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping lists.

Although it may be necessary to shop out of town or online for some of the items on your lists, you can find many of them right here in Newcastle— and many of our businesses are happy to order items that they don’t carry on the shelves.

In addition to saving yourself the time that is consumed by out-of-town shopping ventures, you’ll also be trading in the crowds and hassle associated with doing business in the big box stores for a pleasant and personal shopping experience with a hometown merchant who will work hard to encourage you to do business with them again.

When you also consider the benefits all of us receive from the tax dollars generated by local shopping, it is hard to imagine that there are any actual “savings” associated with our annual pilgrammage to the big stores in the big cities.

Give yourself the gift of a hometown shopping experience this holiday season.