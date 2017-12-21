The ghosts of Newcastle past

We have taken a few weeks to work our way through the long and storied history of Newcastle’s first bank building— now Cash Box Ceramics— as told by Leonard Cash. As the building’s current owner and occupant, Cash has often said you can literally see and feel the history of the structure if you spend enough time there. Cash believes the building is still inhabited by some of its former occupants, and said he and others have witnessed enough unexplained phenomena in the building to convince him that the presence of some of Newcastle’s earliest residents can still be felt there today.

Cash tells stories of encountering all sorts of unusual things in the historic old building, from ghostly images to flickering lights and other strange occurrences, and given the season, we decided to weave those tales into our own rendition of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

We hope you enjoy the read, and wish you a Merry Christmas!