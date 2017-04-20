The feds need to stay out of school lunches

Dear Editor,

The government assists us in many things, but school lunches should not be one of them.

The government should not have a say in school lunches, because it inhibits freedom, creates expense, and a lot of food gets wasted.

Freedom is a major reason for the government to stay out of school lunches. Doesn’t the government have better things to do than control what Americans eat?

Americans should be able to choose what they eat, and controlling what the children of America eat is not the government’s responsibility.

“Regulating School Lunches” by Brain Vanoy states, “He therefore advised the American people to watch out for the government’s minute advancements against our liberty, for they will become intolerable when compounded.”

This entire issue is really about the correct role of the federal government in our schools. Americans can eat responsibly if they choose, or they can choose not to eat healthily. It is their choice, and Americans should be able to choose their own diets.

The expense of obeying the government’s regulations on school lunches is just another reason for governments to stay out of school lunchrooms.

In the article “It is not the government’s job to fight child obesity,” Daren Bakst said, “school boards cannot ignore the higher costs and operational issues created by the rigid mandates of the Healthy, Hungry-free kids act.”

The cost of new school lunches is taking a toll on school budgets. Some schools have had to take money out of their teaching budgets to accommodate for governments regulations.

There’s massive plate waste, food storage and equipment cost. Another major reason for the spike is the limitation on what companies schools are allowed to buy from. All in all, government regulations have bloated the price of school lunches.

The final reason that the government should not interfere with school lunches is the amount of food wasted. “Are healthy school lunches working,” stated that, “Over 60 percent of vegetables and over 40 percent of fruits put on children’s plates is wasted.”

This, of course, could be avoided if students were given more appetizing options. Nobody wants soggy vegetables or mushy fruits. Reports show that some schools have had to drop the program because they lost so much money to food waste. Obviously food waste is a problem that should not be ignored.

The government should not have a say in school lunches.

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food” ~Hippocrates .

—Gunnar Wainscott

(Ed. note: The preceding letters were written for an assignment in Debb Proctor’s Freshmen English class. Please send any responses to these letters to editor@newslj.com)