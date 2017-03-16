The election outcome was exactly what we needed

Dear Editor,

There have been a lot of excuses put out there as to what happened on Nov. 8, 2016. It is my turn to point out what happened.

A year ago, there were 15 or 16 names in the political pot, and Bob and I were scratching our heads as to who to support. Our granddaughter, Fillie, and her husband, Tony, said “We think Trump is the best choice.”

To the question, “Why?” the answer was “Just really listen to him.”

Well we may be “old dogs,” but sometimes a “young pup” can teach us old ones a new trick, so we did. By June, 2016, it was pretty clear that Trump made sense— common sense— so we put what we could into his campaign. Besides that he was showing that he was the only candidate tough enough to take all the crap the high power media was throwing at any candidate there was, except Clinton. Obama was up to all his tricks, too. We won’t bother to delve into Clinton’s stacked deck, it’s been plumb full of marked cards for a long time.

By the ‘media,’ I’m pointing a finger at the big boys and gals, not our local ones who work pretty hard at bringing us the facts. In other words, most of the big ones along the east side of the U.S.A. and the west side of the U.S.A. work hard at “making” the news, while the “littler shots” work on truly “reporting” the news. A reporter checks the facts, a news maker handles the truth very loosely and puts lots of kinks in it.

By the way, this situation has been building up for at least 20-25 years. As to the use of “polls,” there is an old saying among us “middle class” that numbers don’t lie, but liars sure know how to “use” numbers. The biggest liars sure were caught with their pants down and both hands in the cookie jar on Nov. 8!

As for the often repeated cry that Clinton actually won the popular vote…Really?

No way! The voters she was counting on voted by not voting! Add that to the number of who voted that voted for Trump, and the other two candidates, and she made a very sorry showing everywhere— in every state!

Now for another “news maker” story that is still false, even though they think shouting it everyday in all forms of media makes their lie true: That is the one that we have “classes” in the U.S.A.

There are no “classes” here. Not yet! Clinton and Obama would like to put us into a class or caste-type system, but take a look at some of the candidates and their history. Ben Carson had a classy momma with very little money, and he is a world-renowned surgeon who has taken a very big job in the Trump cabinet. Look at Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. A tough beginning for both, but look what they are doing! They are very good, very astute Senators who work by the Constitution!

So those who were supporting just those three did not lose because the jobs they have are extremely important too. Governing a nation like ours calls for good people in all positions. We are getting them!

Hooray for Trump! I liked his speech on Tuesday, Feb. 28. He has shown deep thinking in the choices he’s been making. Now we have hope!

—Claralee Dillinger