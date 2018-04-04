The economy of enforcement

Disputes over the division of the cost of law enforcement in Weston County are nothing new, as both parties indicated in our page one story on discussions held last week between officials from Weston County and the City of Newcastle regarding the present and future relationship of the law enforcement agencies from the two entities.

While it may be easy to find fault with the current agreement, or the manner in which it has been followed (or not), hashing out those faults repeatedly over the years has produced little (to nothing) in the way of results for Weston County. In fact, the exercise of revisiting those disagreements periodically has produced a virtual stalemate each time, as both entities have simply walked away from the conversation in frustration or confusion and simply opted to maintain the status quo.

That suggests to us that representatives from both sides tend to decide that the partnership between the city and the county regarding the cost of the space used by the city in the county’s law enforcement center and the cost of the county’s utilization of the city’s dispatch services has largely been deemed fair to both sides— even if nobody has really said it out loud.

But given the fact that the agreement is nearly four decades old, we’re not sure that the agreement— or even the model of law enforcement practiced in Weston County— is fair to taxpayers. We would like to ask those city and county officials who chose to revisit the issue this month to stay the course this time and comprehensively evaluate law enforcement in Weston County and how to best structure the delivery of police services to ensure the people of Weston County get the level of law enforcement they want at the most affordable price.

As such, we think the discussion should be expanded beyond the cost of maintaining the law enforcement center and providing dispatch services, and think Upton officials should join the conversation as well. We urge officials to consider all of the options— including the possibility of consolidating all law enforcement under one entity, the Weston County Sheriff’s Office. We honestly don’t know if it is a good idea or not, but think the uncertain economy dictates that we should give it a serious look.