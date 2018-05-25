The days of the Berry Hotel

This week’s installment of the “History on Main Series” continues with the timeline of block 7, lot 21, in Newcastle’s downtown. The property is now used as a parking lot for First State Bank, but the land was previously — and most notably — used as a grocery and then a hotel. Washburn-Bettis was housed on the lot for many years, as discussed in the previous two issues. Then, the Berry Hotel moved in for its time on Main Street.

This week, local historian Leonard Cash took up where he left off — the end of Washburn-Bettis and the plans that followed.

Cash said William C. Fletcher and Mildred L. Fletcher purchased block 7, lot 21, to build the Modern Bakery. They owned Newcastle Bakery across the street at the time, but they wanted to build a new building. The Fletchers planned to sell the buildings on block 7, lot 21, but they ended up tearing down the Washburn-Bettis building itself. Cash explained that J.E. Oliver moved the house to the rear of his business, first to where First State Bank is now and then west of town. Despite the Fletchers’ plans, the bakery was never built.