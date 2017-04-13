The comeback trail

State reports hint at improving economy

There is a growing optimism in northeast Wyoming that the change in presidential administrations will usher in a resurgence of coal demand which would, in turn, replenish the state’s coffers and jumpstart the economy. This optimism goes beyond our little corner of the world as the rest of the country and most of the world- especially Europe, Japan, and China- has seen a strengthening economy, according to a report by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information (WDAI)

The Department’s Economic Summary for the fourth quarter of 2016 stated that the U.S. economy is experiencing the “longest period of consecutive job gains in our country’s history,” which it said is evident in “the near-record number of open job recruitments and accelerating wage growth.”

To back up that claim, Wyoming’s statewide unemployment dropped from 5.9 percent to 5.1 percent from this time last year according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services monthly unemployment report.