The Newcastle Dogies went into the first round playoff game in Big Piney down a couple of starters, but with a plan in place to cover those positions. Unfortunately, the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry, and that’s exactly what happened last Friday when the Dogies ended their season much sooner than hoped in a 14-42 loss to the Punchers.

“There was just so much adversity that hit us in that game,” head coach Matt Conzelman sighed. “We were down players, we had guys who weren’t 100 percent, and then we lost Cam [Quigley]. It’s like taking parts off of a machine— it’s just doesn’t run as efficiently.”

Missing from the start of the game were extra point and field goal kicker Isaiah Covey and lineman Conagher Testerman. In addition, linemen Bryson Johnson, Dayton Williams and Sawyer Roberson were fighting injuries, so were not able to play full speed.