Teen sentenced in death of Mary Robertson

On Sept. 19, 2016, Mary Robertson, a longtime Newcastle resident and former sergeant of communications with the Newcastle Police Department, was killed in a car accident in Nebraska, where she lived at the time.

The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle, Hailey Boutin, was sentenced on July 17 in Dawson County District Court in Nebraska on charges related to the incident. She pled guilty to Class 1 misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide after originally being charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, a class 3A felony, according to the Lexington Clipper-Hearld.