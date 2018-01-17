Teacher continues commitment

Abby Gray

For NLJ

Chris French is no stranger to helping those around her. Being a retired teacher, she knows a thing or two about facilitating when others want to reach their full potential, and live their best lives.

“She just, since retiring from school, she hasn’t slowed down one bit,” said Eileen Vickers, guidance counselor at the elementary school and one of Totes of Hopes organizers.

French is involved with the Bread Board, Totes of Hope, the School District endowment, a women’s group at the Methodist church, P.E.O. chapter X, the State Convention committee, and she also helps at the Senior Center on her own time. Furthermore, she is not just a small cog in a large machine in these organizations, but rather a large and much needed presence.