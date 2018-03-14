Taking leadership’s lumps

There is just no getting around the fact that service on public boards can, and will, force you to take unpopular actions and make unpleasant decisions eventually. Jessica Graham, Nate Smith and the rest of the Weston County Fair Board found that out over the course of three meetings held in the past three weeks to resolve one issue. Those moments— especially in small communities— oftentimes involve personnel matters, which NLJ Editor Bob Bonnar has had some experience with in the public sphere. He thinks this particular matter could have been dealt with in one unpleasant public meeting instead of three, which would have kept it from becoming an open meetings matter. He doesn’t think the fact that open meetings laws have been violated, however, should result in a fourth unpleasant meeting. Find out why in “Shots from the Cheap Seats” at the bottom of this page.