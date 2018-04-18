Take five for the future

Our front page story about a series of recently released state economic and financial reports paints a bleak picture of Weston County in 2017, but we are confident that we have turned the corner and hope members of this community will take a positive and involved approach to Newcastle and Weston County’s economic future.

Fortunately, another page one story in this week’s NLJ tells you exactly how you can do that— and it will only take five minutes of your time.

The Newcastle Area Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to take a little bit of time in the next week to participate in an online survey that they hope will help identify community improvements that are most needed and desired by the people who live here, and we ask all of our readers to participate by logging in to the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/4/NewcastleMSA (We’ve made it even easier than that by putting the ad in this week’s newspaper on the NLJ website, so you can also take the survey by simply clicking on the ad on the home page at newslj.com)

The Chamber has partnered with the Wyoming Business Council to develop a plan of action for community improvement, and the first step in creating and implementing that plan requires us— as residents— to identify the improvements we would most like to see.

As such, we ask that you not only take the survey, but also focus on the community’s needs instead of individual desires when you do so. We believe that community improvement is possible, but our resources will be limited and we will have to prioritize and work together if we truly hope to create a more positive and prosperous future for Newcastle and Weston County— and it will take a lot of us to pull it off. So take five minutes to fill out the survey and join our army today!