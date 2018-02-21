Swimmers set the table for next year

The 2017-2018 season is in the books for the Newcastle Dogie swim team, and while they weren’t able to come away from the State Meet with any placings in the finals, the squad made huge gains throughout the season. Head coach Doug Scribner feels confident those will carry over into next year.

“After losing two of our best swimmers over the last couple of years, I put it to the team that they would have to step up if we wanted to be represented at State this year,” he nodded. “We ended up with three qualifiers and realistically should have had a fourth, and that’s the most we’ve had in several years.”

Individual qualifiers included Austen Kenney in the 100 Freestyle, James Cox in the 100 Backstroke and Garrett Merchen in the 100 Breast Stroke. Conrad Prell ended his season a mere tenth of a second away from qualification in the 500 Freestyle, and had he not suffered an injury to his knee late in the season, Scribner was confident he would have easily come in under the mark.