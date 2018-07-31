Sweetwater County fires cover more than 10,000 acres

By The Rocket-Miner

Via Wyoming News Exchange

ROCK SPRINGS — Some fires that began over the weekend have been put out while others are continuing to spread in Sweetwater County. No injuries have been reported.

The three largest fires are the Black Butte Fire located south of the Black Butte Coal Mine; Laney Rim Fire, which is south of Sweetwater County Road 32; and the Big Ridge Fire east of U.S. Highway 191.

As of Sunday night, 3,500 acres had burned at Laney Rim. The number increased to 7,000 acres, with only 5 percent contained by 7:55 p.m. Monday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

“The fire is burning in sagebrush and pinion-juniper near grazing areas, priority sage grouse habitat and oil and gas infrastructure,” a BLM press release states. “Low wind and lower temperatures today helped limit the spread of the fire.”

The Black Butte Fire, on the other hand, is 70 percent contained after 3,440 acres burned. There was no fire growth on Monday, and the fire is expected to be reclassified as a Type 4 late Monday, according to the BLM.

Agencies classify fires from Type 1 to Type 5, with Type 1 being the most complex and requiring the most logistical support. The complexity and magnitude of incidents decrease as the classification moves toward Type 5, BLM Wyoming Public Affairs Specialist Courtney Whiteman said.

Two other fires — the Well Fire and Big Ridge Fire — were completely contained with each burning 19 and 305 acres, respectively.

Several large wildland fires have been burning across southern Sweetwater County since Saturday.

Multiple wildfires were first reported by Black Butte Coal starting around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews from across Sweetwater County and the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management responded as soon as fires were reported. But due to the extremely hot, dry and windy weather, several fires gained ground and rapidly increased in fire behavior and rates of spread, Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian said in a release.

Local, state and federal wildland firefighters are working together to contain many of these fires. But late Sunday, the Laney Rim Fire, which is located in extremely rough and steep terrain, spread rapidly under increased winds and pushed hard to the south. The rapid increase in fire behavior is what may locals saw just before sunset as the smoke column was very high and drifted into Colorado, he said.

“Good progress is being made on most of these fires, but as the current weather conditions exist with hot, dry winds, it will take more time and resources to gain the upper hand on all of these fires,” Bournazian said. “We urge the public to please be very vigilant in all of your outdoor and travel activities as conditions are prime for wildfires to ignite and rapidly spread beyond control here in Sweetwater County.”

Bournazian thanked the BLM High Plains District fire staff for preemptive planning and bringing in outside resources weeks ago as local conditions posed increased risks of wildland fires in the area.

“Up till now there have been numerous wildland fire starts but they have been suppressed rapidly by coordinated efforts amongst the local and outside resources that have been brought in,” he said.

“There is no doubt that if it had not been for the local BLM and their additional resources that were already in place that these and several other fires would be much larger. Especially considering the impact on the local fire departments as we quickly became depleted of our wildland fire resources and personnel in a matter of hours when responding to multiple fires.”

Low humidity and steady winds may make fighting fires across Sweetwater County difficult on Tuesday. Humidity is expected to be around 10 percent with winds gusting about 20 mph, National Weather Service Meteorologist Dave Lipson said.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.