Sweet resigns from city council

Kara Sweet, who has recently made several life changes, including switching careers. has resigned from her two-year term on the Newcastle City Council. Her resignation is effective Jan. 1.

The council will begin advertising for the open position after Sweet’s resignation becomes official. The person appointed to fill the vacancy will serve until the next general election, which will be in 2018.

“I resigned because now that I am working full time, it’s hard to get to the meetings on time, and even more difficult to make it to any of the committee meetings,” Sweet said.