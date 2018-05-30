Summer camps offer skill building

Though it seemed like it would never come summer has finally arrived, and with it the opportunity for summer camps.

There’s no denying that early exposure to different sports not only helps with skill development, but also offers younger athletes the opportunity to explore and discover where their talents and passions lie.

Newcastle basketball and soccer are once again putting on camps for elementary and middle school aged children. Dogie basketball will be hosting their annual camp this Wednesday through Friday, June 6th-8th at the Dogie Dome, while the Dogie soccer camp is scheduled for June 18th-20th.

Coaches of both programs expressed their commitment to providing young athletes with affordable and local skill development opportunities.