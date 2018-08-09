Successful border war

With the 2018 football season just around the corner, last Monday Newcastle Dogie head coach Matt Conzelman in conjunction with his staff and the Black Hills State University football coaches, hosted the fifth annual Border War football camp.

There were 18 Dogies who took the field on Monday morning and they were joined once again this year by the Custer Wildcats and the Tigers of Lusk. According to Conzelman, there were approximately 50 to 60 players who participated from the three schools.

Coaches from all three schools worked with players, however it was the football staff from Black Hills State University who ran the individual drills for offensive and defensive positions.