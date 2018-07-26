Study says feeding elk could hurt economy

By Mike Koshmrl

Jackson Hole News&Guide

Via Wyoming News Exchange

JACKSON — A University of Wyoming economic analysis found that the regional economy will likely suffer if wildlife managers continue to feed elk in the face of a fast-approaching deadly disease.

The academic study, a dissertation from economics PhD Matthew Maloney, determined that wintertime feeding with chronic wasting disease on the landscape is only an economic winner if elk numbers are held extremely low, or the fatal malady’s spread is slower than observed elsewhere in the wild. Continuing to dole out hay each winter could cost the economy $20 million in the century after CWD arrives, he found.

Wyoming’s CWD plan does not call for ceasing feeding once the density-dependent disease reaches closely quartered elk on feedgrounds, a policy that may hurt more people than it helps, the new research suggests.

“I think that this is an additional piece of evidence that the policy should be reconsidered,” Maloney told the News&Guide, “but any such decision should be made in consultation with ecologists and biologists and other experts.”

Maloney’s study used a “bioeconomic” model to make its determinations. He blended the best-available science on disease transmission rates with spatial data on how elk will likely redistribute in the absence of feeding. Economic variables considered included the cost of feeding elk, the expenses ranchers might incur to separate their cattle from elk and the value of the elk that survived any given year, among others.

Focusing the study

To simplify the calculus and limit assumptions, Maloney focused his analysis on four feedgrounds in the Pinedale area: Soda Lake, Scab Creek, Muddy Creek and Fall Creek. The economics of the area were more straightforward to forecast than a place like Jackson Hole, he said, because wildlife watching is not much of a factor, and neither are wolves.

“Adding wolves changes the population dynamics of the elk herd a lot,” Maloney said, “and some research shows that wolves also play a role in disease control, because they weed out the sick ones more effectively than people can.”

Maloney’s model derived a carrying capacity estimate from a 2004 study that projected the Jackson Elk Herd could grow to 59,000 animals in the absence of pressures like hunting. He carried over the math, judging the carrying capacity of the Pinedale Elk Herd to be more than 15,000 animals — well above one recent herd count of 2,900.

Even if these estimates were reduced, feeding a diseased elk herd still didn’t make sense economically, he said.

His study found that elk feeding is the economic winner when chronic wasting disease isn’t in the picture. The disease hasn’t been discovered yet in elk herds that use Wyoming’s 22 feedgrounds, but it’s fast closing in and has been confirmed in mule deer near Pinedale, Dubois and Star Valley.

Ending feeding once CWD spreads through the feedgrounds would be a benefit to most Sublette County residents, Maloney’s research found.

“The winners will be hunters and outfitters and all those who support the hunting community,” he said. “That’s a very large group of people.”

The losers

There are losers, though: cattle ranchers, whose costs would be increased by hay-depredating and disease-spreading elk.

“Ranchers’ concerns are sort of validated,” Maloney said. “One takeaway from this model, when it comes to making policy, is that if feeding is discontinued, we might want to try to find a way to compensate ranchers if they do encounter more problems.”

University of Wyoming economics professor David Aadland chaired Maloney’s research. Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit post-doc researcher Jerod Merkle assisted with elk-movement simulations, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and U.S. Geological Survey supplied location data.