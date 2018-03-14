Students preserve vet history

This year, Newcastle High School and other area schools have begun the Students for Veterans program, a program recently implemented within Weston County Schools, with the hopes of assisting and connecting with the roughly 500 veterans living in Weston County. Several teachers have jumped on board and offered opportunities for students to connect with the local veterans through their extracurricular and class activities.

English teacher Jessica Troftgruben has embraced the program and offered her writing class the opportunity to preserve the story of veterans in the community. Six students interview veterans as their local history project. They used video, essays and presentations to tell the story of veterans serving in different wars throughout history.

Troftgruben explained that as part of the class, students for years have completed a local history project, including a research paper and presentation on a historical topic linked to Newcastle. When the Students for Veterans program was created, Troftgruben thought that the local history project would be one more way for students to embrace the local veterans and connect with the men and women in the community who have served.