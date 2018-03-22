Students learn life-saving skills

KateLynn Slaamot

For NLJ

Eighth-graders at Newcastle Middle School are engaged in an experience that will be beneficial for years to come. They have been learning many skills through First Aid and CPR training during their ‘Power Hour’ sessions. A group of 15 students began training in mid-January, and will continue until the end of a nine-week period. At the end of each nine-week period, a new group of students will take the Power Hour training.

Physical education instructor Scott Beehler is teaching this 35-minute class, along with his wife, Kathy, who is also a physical education instructor. Scott is teaching first aid, while Kathy, a certified CPR instructor, instructs students in the life-saving procedure.

This class takes place after lunch and consists of reading and learning vocabulary and terms having to do with CPR and First Aid. Scott said that the students involved are learning life skills that deal with everyday life. Kathy also noted that students have been retaining this helpful information.