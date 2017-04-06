Students earn honors at science fair

The science department at Newcastle High School was kept pretty busy in March, first competing in Laramie at the Wyoming State Science Fair on March 7 and more recently at the High Plains Science Fair in Rapid City on the 28th. Each of the fairs allows judges to send a single participant to the International Science and Engineering Fair, which boasts 1,800 participants.

Having a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on an international stage is more than enough reason to compete, but teachers and students alike try to make the process fun and engaging from its inception in the classroom.

“You want to be able to have fun. This is something you want to do, not just something you have to do for my course. And the kids who want to do it are the ones who tend to do quite well because they spend quite a bit of time understanding what they doing,” science teacher Zach Beam stated.