Students could benefit from old school civics

Dear Editor,

Way back in the last century, about 1933, I was going to country school. We took Civics as a subject. We were given a list— President, Vice President and on down the list.

There were no daily papers or TV. Sometimes we saw the President’s picture, but for most of the other men we just had their names.

We learned what they did. Then there was a test. There were no multiple choice questions. If our spelling was similar we got credit for the question with a couple points off for spelling. We also did this for governor and county officers. County officers were easy because we knew most of them personally.

Now if I were taking this course I would be pulling out my hair with all the changes in Washington, D.C.

Let us pray that things will improve there.

—Fern Porter