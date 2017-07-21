Students and teachers alike benefit from a longer lunch

Dear Editor,

Everyone deserves a long break, but sometimes the breaks are not long enough, and school lunches are one of the most important breaks for a student.

Of course, nothing good can be gained without a little effort or sacrifice. In order to have longer lunches, there has to be time taken away from another class, or added time before and after school. As a student, five minutes added before and after school wouldn’t be much of a pain in the back, so to say. If five minutes are added before and after school, that adds ten minutes to lunch time, but there is a way to make it even longer.

After first hour, there is a period of time previously called tech time. Now it is referred to as ER time. In that time period, students use the time to continue class work, or to work on other work. To add more time to lunch, taking ten minutes off of ER time wouldn’t be a struggle. Twenty extra minutes added to lunch is plenty of time for students to both eat their food, and even work on other schoolwork if needed.

With schools that have a lot of in-depth projects, it is difficult for a student to find time outside of class to work on them. Most schools have 90-minute blocks, which caused them to have more work, and with long periods, the lunches are quite short.

With limited time at lunch, students are required to eat fast. The article by Kenneth P. Nye, “Longer Lunch Periods Help One School get Ahead,” from Education Digest, states that short lunch breaks caused students to both eat fast and overeat.

Longer lunch periods do not only give time to students to work on work, it gives them more time to relax. Short lunches cause students to wolf down their food. Eating food fast is not good for the body. The article “Students felt rushed at school lunch” in U.S.A. Today, states that school’s short lunch periods cause students to wolf down their food and overeat. Students usually need about 20 minutes to eat their lunch, but most schools only give about 10-15 minutes for lunch. It takes time to eat, and if students are rushed they could overeat. If students eat too fast, they can unwittingly contribute to obesity.

Lunch breaks are important to teachers as well. Teachers use this time to help students one-on-one, or they use the time to go and eat themselves. With a longer lunch period, teachers can assist students more. The same benefit goes to teachers as students— more time to eat. Teachers work just as much as student do. An article by Carole C. Goodman, “Let’s do Lunch, All Together,” from Principle Leadership, states that most teachers were happy about a longer lunch break. Teachers are just as important as students in a school. Why not make them both happy?

—Joseph McLaughlin

(Ed. note: The preceding letters were written for an assignment in Debb Proctor’s Freshmen English class. Please send any responses to these letters to editor@newslj.com)