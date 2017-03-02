Stirring up populists is a dangerous game

Dear Editor,

According to Time Magazine, Carles Puigdemont of the Catalonia Region of Spain claims the government’s economic policy is all wrong.

Consequently, he is seeking separation from Spain and promises a referendum by October. England left the EU, but Scotland wanted to stay in.

The citizens in both cases had been agitated by political activists. Not all that different from our own recent Presidential election. An agitator stirs up the population and the electorate falls in line and marches off with a different drummer boy.

These cases suggest that “the people” had abdicated their responsibility to collect facts, think logically and vote accordingly. Instead they let the emotion of the moment inform and direct them.

After the first World War, the UK, USA and France treated the already victimized German people very poorly. An opportunist stirred up and took advantage of that population. That— along with some strong arm tactics— and Hitler took over the country.

I don’t know if that was to “Make Germany great again,” but it sure sounds familiar.

Shortly thereafter, he starts WW II with all its atrocities, death and destruction.

We must learn from history lest we repeat that abomination.

—Jerry Baird