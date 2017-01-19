Still looking for docs

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
Weston County Health Services hosted a strategic planning presentation and lunch last week to present their long-range strategy to interested stakeholders and receive feedback from them about the information presented.
The individuals who joined CEO Maureen Cadwell for lunch were also given the opportunity to ask questions regarding any part of the operation at WCHS, and one area of concern expressed at the gathering involved staffing at the community’s medical facility, specifically the number of traveling nurses utilized by WCHS and the long-term plan for recruiting physicians to Newcastle.
Cadwell admitted that when it comes to CNAs WCHS has utilized quite a few “travelers,” but insisted that the local nursing staff is a very stable group and that traveling professionals are actually used very little.