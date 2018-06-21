State’s unemployment filing system upgraded

By Chrissy Suttles

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — Managers and employees looking to file unemployment insurance claims in the state will see a number of system changes next week.

The new Wyoming Department of Workforce Services unemployment insurance claims system will be hosted on the Microsoft Azure Cloud in hopes of expanding data storage and accessibility for claimants.

The state is one of the first in the nation to successfully launch a project of this scale.

“This system is the first to be 100 percent developed, tested and operational in the cloud,” said Tobi Cates, administrator of office workforce programs for the Department of Workforce Services. “We are one of the first in the country to completely use Azure.”

The program, called WYUI, will establish an independent, online registrar that developers hope will ease the burden on users.

The old system is housed on a 1980s mainframe computer and required a COBOL programmer to run – an increasingly outdated system, as the department’s qualified technicians are reaching retirement age.

“I relate COBOL in terms of computer languages very much like Latin is to people who speak English,” said Wendy Tyson, unemployment tax administrator for Workforce Services.

Through the Microsoft system, users can file anywhere they have internet connectivity, file continued claims for weekly payments, track benefit payments, change individual information, respond to requests for information, file appeals, reprint forms and generate benefit verification letters.

The system also allows staff to assist claimants with views of their entries, improve response times and reduce the risk of entering erroneous information, developers say.

All unemployment insurance functions will be closed from noon today through Tuesday as officials transition to the upgraded system. All functions will reopen Wednesday.

“We will shut down our claims processes, migrating our data over and doing some testing over the weekend,” Tyson said.

As the data housed in the system continues to grow, the system’s interface can be expanded.

“Not only has our vendor built a solution that other states can use, it is a one-stop portal that employers and claimants will be able to use with ease,” said Cates.

Efforts to update the system began in 2009 with a feasibility study, after which Wyoming joined Arizona, Colorado and North Dakota in obtaining a new UI tax and benefit system. In September 2009, each WyCAN state received federal funding under a U.S. Department of Labor grant that assisted development.

As partner states began to drop out of the project, Wyoming was able to retain federal funding, which helped offset the project’s $30 million price tag.

“It is pretty amazing for a small state like Wyoming to be able to be on the cutting edge of technology,” Cates said. “There are a lot of states trying to get off of mainframes.”

Some employers, though worried about implementing the project, hope the new system will give more responsibility to claimants.

“I think letting those who filed interact more with the process will take some of the pressure off of us,” said Betty Archer, manager of a Casper car dealership.