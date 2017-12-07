State Board of Education will hold Special Meeting on Monday to discuss Upton appeal

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold an urgent teleconference meeting on December 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to consider legal advice from the Attorney General’s Office and take any necessary action regarding the appeal of Weston County #7’s 2017 high school performance rating.

You can find the complete meeting agenda here. All meetings are open to the public. You can join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/4523548969, or dial, (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.