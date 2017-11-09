Starting to look like end-times out there

Dear Editor,

October 31, “All Saint’s Day,” was the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s Protestant Reformation.

What is not generally known, is the ‘Counter Reformation.’ This was the actions of the Jesuit Order, that came into existence in 1492, shortly after Queen Isabella expelled the Jews from Spain in 1492 because of their treacheries.

The finger was pointing to the Catholic Church and Jews as being Anti-Christ, so the Jesuits manufactured the ‘Futuristic Doctrine.’ This doctrine says Anti-Christ will appear in the future, there will be great tribulation, Christians will be taken out before they experience God’s wrath, this is known as the rapture. The Jews will rebuild a third temple and reinstitute animal sacrifice, sacrificing a perfect ‘red heifer,’ a total blasphemy to Jesus’ sacrifice.

The Jews then will evangelize the world in Christianity.

November 1, The New York Times had a full page ad calling for Antifa to start the overthrow of the United States government on November 4th, the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevick Revolution, and continue until the nightmare of Trump is eliminated.

This is the beginning or continuing in a bigger way, of the tribulation mentioned above.

It is high time we as an American citizenry woke up to this ‘Purple Revolution’ that the NFL protestors, etc. are part of. George Soros just donated $18 Billion to make the revolution happen.

Western civilization is at stake. Google Alex Jones’ Info-War.

—Terry Elliott