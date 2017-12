By Abby Gray

For NLJ

Most people, if not all, have a New Year’s resolution which somehow relates to getting fit or improving their health.

If you are one of those not-so-rare individuals, you are in luck! Jessica Bettorf, the community’s recreation director, is determined to help those who are seeking to not only reach goals, but crush them, while also having a little fun. She is putting on a New Year’s walk for the third year in a row to kick off the new year.