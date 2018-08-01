Stampede Street closed for overlay project

Stampede Street, between Newcastle Middle School and the Wyoming Refining Co., is closed to complete an asphalt overlay project. The road will be closed for all of August and through most of September, according to Mike Moore, Newcastle’s city engineer.

Moore told the City Council on July 16 that the road will be accessible to local traffic, mainly traffic accessing the refinery offices. He added that school traffic will be able to “get by” with alternative access to the parking areas.

Greg Gregory, the maintenance director for Weston County School District No. 1, reported to school trustees on July 18 that the Stampede Street project would be completed in two parts and involve both city crews and a contractor, with street closure beginning the end of July.

“We talked with the city a bit to see if there was some way we could work the project so that half of the street would be shut down to at least leave some of the school entrance,” Gregory said. “That would leave us a way to get into the schools, but worst-case scenario, we go behind the middle school. It is inconvenient but we could do it if we have to.”