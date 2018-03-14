Speechsters have come a long way

The Newcastle Dogie Speech Team finished up a rebuilding year last weekend at the State Tournament in Lander, and head coach Michael Alexander noted that the team performed as expected— with a couple of big surprises.

The first surprise was not of the pleasant kind in that Markie Whitney– who had been flying high over the last couple of weeks– ended her season just one place out of breaking into the super finals in Congressional Debate.

“That Markie missed out this weekend was a bummer, but she’s only a sophomore so she knows there is always next year, and there is a lot of potential there,” Alexander nodded.