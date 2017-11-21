Special ed students on the rise in county

On average, the three schools in Weston County School District No. 1 provide special education services to roughly 150 students. This year, the special education department has experienced an increase in the number of students needing services, but it is also seeing students with higher needs than usual.

The special education department utilizes about 13 professionals throughout the different schools. The department and professional’s job is to provide the support that each of the individual students needs to help them succeed in school.

Special Education Director Tobey Cass reported to the board of trustees on Nov. 8 that the department continues to see new students coming into the district.