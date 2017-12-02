Something Healthy for the holidays

Something Healthy, Newcastle’s downtown health food store, is hosting a holiday open house on December 1 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1. Patty Cole, the owner of Something Healthy, is planning a day of door prizes, drawings, and refreshments. Cole shares business space with Jerry Childs of Lonesome Spur Antiques, and vintage Christmas decorations and gifts will be on display for purchase at the open house.

Cole will be serving Zevia, a sugar free and calorie free sparkling water, along with pear cider to complement the holiday season. In turn, Zevia sent Cole two inner tube sleds to give away.