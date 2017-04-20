Some college classes switch to online

Since 2013, Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) Outreach has offered concurrent enrollment courses for high school students that allow them to graduate with an Associate of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies as they’re also completing their high school diploma, and this year is their largest graduating class with six students.

Unlike the courses available to the general public, concurrent classes are taught by high school teachers who have received accreditation through EWC, but that will soon be changing.

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) passed a revision to its policies regarding teacher qualifications in June of 2015 and will begin to enforce that policy on September 1. Before, HLC had recommended professors of undergraduate classes have at least a Masters in the specific field they are teaching, but now that suggestion has become mandatory.