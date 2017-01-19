Slow down and make time

Supe urges community to embrace mentoring
Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
January is National Mentoring Month, and Weston County School District #1 Superintendent Brad Lacroix hopes the designation will raise awareness of the need for mentors for today’s youth, who he believes may require productive mentors more than any generation before them.
Due to the change in the lifestyle of Americans over the last 30 years, Lacroix suggested that the way children are mentored has changed as well. He asserted that the needs of each age group may vary, but feels mentoring at all ages is important to preserve the lifestyle in rural Wyoming.
“Mentoring starts early, when they are coming into school for daycare, and for parents we try to build that bridge right away,” Lacroix explained, noting that early childhood is an important transition age. He said that school personnel try to provide children with a sense of belonging early on through peer tutoring and the Double Aaces after school program, and indicated they use other avenues to engage children as well.