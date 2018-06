Dear Editor,

I knew Anna Miller. In 1925 or 26, she babysat her granddaughter Betty Sue Brown. Mrs. Miller was the Weston County Librarian and I used to go to the library and play with her granddaughter.

When I was in high school one of my teachers roomed at Mrs. Millers, and she told about the night of the lynching.

Mrs Miller and the children were alone in the jail when they came to break the prisoner out and she and the children were terrified.