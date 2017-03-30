Sirens will sound for tornado drill

Genell Rothleutner NPD Dispatch

There will be a state-wide tornado drill Wednesday, April 12, and tornado sirens in Newcastle, Osage and Upton will sound at around 10:30 a.m. This test warning will alarm all NOAA Weather Radios and test the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and other communication systems.

During the test, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Rapid City will issue a tornado warning through the NOAA Weather Radios, the EAS and directly to the Newcastle Police Dispatch Center, which in turn will activate the sirens.

Each year in April as the area prepares for tornado season, the sirens are tested in conjunction with the NWS in Rapid City to make sure the sirens and the EAS are working properly. This also gives the public a chance to make sure their NOAA Weather Radios are working correctly, and that they have a preparedness plan in place for dealing with tornadoes.