Simpson warns against corporate money in elections

By Michael Illiano

The Sheridan Press

Via Wyoming News Exchange

SHERIDAN — Former U.S. Sen. Alan K. Simpson urged voters to push for drastic reform to campaign finance laws and called the influx of money into U.S. elections a threat to democracy during an event at Sheridan College last week.

Simpson’s speech was presented by Wyoming Promise, a state group advocating for an amendment that would overturn the 2010 Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.

In that decision, the court ruled that campaign donations were a form of speech protected under the First Amendment and corporations were afforded the same free speech protections as citizens.

In other words, Wyoming Promise executive director Ken Chestek said, the ruling determined that corporations are people and money is speech.

“But corporations are not people, corporations are tools invented by humans to serve human purposes,” Chestek said. “And money is not speech, money is a megaphone; it amplifies speech…and our voices cannot be heard over the din of all this ‘speech’ from the corporations.”

Simpson said during his appearance Thursday the prevalence of money in politics not only drowns out the speech of ordinary citizens, it also increases the barriers to entry to run for public office.

“A guy decides to run for the U.S. Senate and he’s sharp and smart but doesn’t have a penny, he can’t possibly make it,” Simpson said. “Part of this is to level that playing field…so you, as an American citizen, can get in the game; you don’t have to sit out.”

Simpson, a Republican, served in the Wyoming House of Representatives for 13 years and represented Wyoming as a U.S. senator for 18 years. During his time in Congress, Simpson said he noticed the priorities of lawmakers shift as money became more influential in campaigns.

“It got so bad that we would have to postpone sessions because they would have to have a fundraiser in Chicago, or New York, or Cleveland,” Simpson said. “So we would dismiss the Senate, not do the Senate’s business, or any business, for fundraisers.”

That emphasis on fundraising, he said, was driven partly by legislators looking to finance their own re-election campaigns and partly by pressure from their party. He explained that legislators are expected to raise funds for their parties as well, and how successfully legislators raised funds would influence the committees to which they were appointed.

“[Your appointments] will be based upon how much money you gave to the system,” Simpson said. “And whether the speaker or the chairman felt so obligated to take care of you.”

Simpson said that outside money has become so influential in Congress that its members will no longer work to fix what is broken in the system.

“[Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell would die with a sword through his chest with [Citizen’s United],” Simpson said. “To him, and to others — Democrat and Republican alike — it is mother’s milk.”

Wyoming Promise, along with similar groups across the country, is seeking to pass a constitutional amendment that overturns the Citizen’s United decision. To do that, the state would first need to pass a citizens’ initiative, which Wyoming Promise hopes to place on the 2020 ballot, calling for the constitutional amendment. If two-thirds of the states — 38 in total — request a constitutional amendment, the states can call a constitutional convention.

Once the convention is called, three-fourths of the states would need to ratify the amendment for it to become part of the constitution.

But advocates have a long way to go if they hope to achieve that objective.

Wyoming Promise’s treasurer, Shelby Shadwell, said the group will need to collect 39,000 signatures of registered Wyoming voters on its petition by October to get an initiative on the 2020 ballot.

He added that the petition would realistically need to have 50,000 supporting signatures to qualify for the ballot as signatures are often invalidated after a petition is submitted due to