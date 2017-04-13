Silence won’t produce any kind of positive result

Dear Editor,

A friend of mine complained that I always write about politics. My friend still believes that Obama was born in Kenya, and did bad things to the USA during his term in office. My friend wants me to quit telling the truth about Trump, but there are a lot of things about our government that beg for improvement.

The only way I know how to make things better is to give them a good airing— discuss or argue the various points of contention and finally come to a reasonable conclusion. That’s hard to do and seldom changes anybody’s mind. (Don’t confuse me with facts, my mind is made up!)

But, it is more enjoyable than sitting around the table and nodding our heads in unthinking agreement like the bobble-head dolls that used to be seen in the back window of ‘55 Chevrolets.

Problem Solving 101: First, find agreement on what it is that we want. Next, find agreement about how to get it. If we can not get past these two essentials, we might as well hang it up and order another round of beer.

But, if we can manage to agree on these basic ground rules, an enjoyable fact-finding discussion can follow.

I submit that most (but not all) of my wants are summarized in our original Declaration of Independence and Constitution, complete with Preamble and Bill of Rights. How to go about securing satisfaction of these “wants” is another story.

Several of my friends have disappointed me by asserting that they have no further interest in things political. If I can not find another subject that suits them and me as well, I will take a hiatus for a while.

As always, I’m open to suggestions from any quarter.

—Jerry Baird