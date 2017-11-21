Short Stop under new ownership

Newcomers already delivering upgrades

Tom and Yasmin Frank, formerly of California, took over the Short Stop on the west end of town on November 1, and they are moving full steam ahead with plans to upgrade and remodel the business. Those plans include improving POS and pump systems, renovating bathrooms with showers, remodeling for more product space, and installing new kitchen equipment.

“I’m very much a tech person, so there are a lot of technology upgrades. We have already installed high speed internet and have free Wi-Fi for our customers,” promoted Tom.