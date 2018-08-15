Shooting from the heart

Archery shoot is a perfect way to bring the family together

Thomas is having an off day. He watches his arrow zoom over the head of the stuffed, wild boar hiding in plain sight in a thicket of trees. Normally, he at least hits a vital, he says, and sometimes even hits the target dead-on.

The 10-year-old nods solemnly and takes a deep breath of fresh, piney air as the warm late-morning sun begins to seep through the thick canopy of trees along the trail. He’s been shooting arrows for most of his life after receiving his first bow at age 2.

“I’m going to do better on this next one,” he says, nodding his head as he assesses the browned, stuffed deer through the slim gap between trees. He steps up to the blue flag as his dozen or so family members — parents, aunts and uncles and grandfather — shout encouragement as he pulls back his arrow. He releases, and zing, the arrow grazes over the top of the animal’s back. With a shrug and a big smile, he tears off into the woods to retrieve his arrow from the tangled clump of foliage.