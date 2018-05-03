Shooting for Heart Health

Photo and Story by KateLynn Slaamot for NLJ

On a mission to save lives, the American Heart Association promotes many fundraisers across America, including Hoops for Heart. The fundraiser is also sponsored by the Society of Health and Physical Educators, or SHAPE America, and according to Newcastle Elementary School physical education teacher Coleton Willard, students at the school were excited to participate in this life-saving fundraiser in March.

Willard said that the event worked to help children learn about their hearts in order to care for them and keep them healthy. The school had a “kick-off” event, which was organized by Emily Kirk, the youth market director for the American Heart Association– Wyoming, before the fundraiser began. Kirk used a 3-D presentation to provide the students with information on how to keep their hearts healthy through activity and eating healthy. Kirk also helps schools participate in these fundraisers and supports them along the way.

“Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of all people,” Kirk said. She also said that strokes are the nation’s No. 5 killer. She expressed hope that teaching the importance of heart health to young students will help decrease and someday eradicate heart illnesses.