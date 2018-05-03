CLAAR–REED

With the blessing of her children, Christopher Reed proposed to the love of his life, Melissa Claar, on her birthday, Dec. 14, 2017, and of course she said yes!

They are planning a tie-the-knot destination wedding in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on May 11, 2019.

Melissa Claar is the daughter of Robert (1943-2012) and Carol Claar of Dubois, Wyo., formerly of Osage, Wyo.

Christopher Reed is the son of Barbara Saturday of Atlantic Beach, Fla., and Brad and Sabrena Reed of Dubois, formerly of Jacksonville, Fla.