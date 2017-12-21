Sharon Jolley

June 9, 1952–Dec. 15, 2017

Sharon passed away Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at 12:20 a.m. at Weston County Health Services due to complications of diabetes.

As many knew in our local community, Sharon was rarely apart from her mother and faithfully cared for her to the end in 2016. Sharon was a true pioneer woman. She loved to do things from scratch: gardening, canning, quilting and having just about every kind of animal on her little ‘farm.’ She loved children, and often had them over with their parents to enjoy the animals with her. For those close to her and others who knew her or worked with her, this is a great loss. However, one of Sharon’s great treasures was her faith. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she knew that God’s original purpose for mankind was one of good health, a satisfying life full of meaning, and certainly no prospect of death. Even though the reality of God’s purpose has been delayed, she felt that purpose will be fulfilled. As she endured her illness her hope never dimmed of what the Bible states at Revelation 21:4: “And he [God] will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. She is survived by her aunt, Martha Walls from Colorado. Memorial services will be held at the local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. A reception will follow and directions will be given after the services.