It is not unusual for us to hear the comment that nobody reads the back section of this newspaper unless they have a kid on a varsity sports team, but that would be sad if it were true.

Regardless of whether or not you have a personal interest in any of these sports or teams, we certainly hope that all of our readers care at least a little bit about our local squads because if you live in this town— and read this paper— you should bleed a little bit of black and orange.

We are the first to admit that loyalty to things like sports teams can be overblown, but we also believe that communities benefit greatly from developing such loyalty around a shared interest. It reminds us of how many things we do share, and encourages us to make an honest effort at loyalty to one another because we realize it is in our own best interest to do so.

In other words, the most important function of the back section of this newspaper may be to remind us every week that we are all on the same team.

Teams, for better and worse, are like families— and the same can be said for small towns. Relationships can wear thin and loyalty can start to erode, and that can be particularly harmful for communities during an economic slump.

That is why we are glad to see that the Chamber of Commerce is holding an event next week to introduce members to the organization’s new board. One of the most important functions of a chamber is building loyalty between local businesses— and between those businesses and the people of the community they serve— and short of a high school basketball game, the best way to do that is with a party.

So go to the games this weekend and the chamber’s Casino Night next Friday, and remember how good we can be when we work together.

At the end of the day this is our team, this is our family, and our greatest chance at success lies in embracing a shared desire to succeed together.