Share part of who you are

Hannah Gross

NLJ Correspondent

On May 8, Newcastle choir and band students had the opportunity to meet and learn from the band Derik Nelson and Family when the group put on a workshop for the students of Newcastle’s high school and middle school.

The band is composed of Derik Nelson; his sister, Riana; and his brother, Dalten. They’re touring 15 states across the Midwest, which is what brought them to Wyoming. They’ve traveled 11,000 miles over two months, and while they mentioned that they sometimes get on one another’s nerves, the family band enjoys the time they get to spend together performing music.

“We love doing this work,” Riana, the oldest, told the students.