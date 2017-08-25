Settle into a new routine

Monday’s Great American Eclipse provided a wonderful opportunity for us to get together one more time as a community before school begins this week, and we hope those of you who joined the celebration on Main Street enjoyed the experience even more because of the fact that you shared it with other members of your community.

While we were pleased with the turnout, we were even more encouraged by the festive and friendly attitude displayed by young and old alike at Monday’s gathering. (That’s not always a guarantee when you mix the young and old, and arm the young with water balloons, but our youth showed admirable restraint!)

We hope the community will keep taking advantage of such opportunities to come together and enjoy each other’s company in the months to come. There are always plenty of chances to catch up with people at the beginning of the school year, and the home contests for high school football, volleyball and cross country this weekend also allow you to connect around a common interest- the mighty black and orange! The Fall Festival and Car Show are right around the corner, and if you want to get involved in your community on an even deeper level, there are plenty of local clubs and organizations that are ramping back up after their own summer breaks.

But if Monday showed us anything, it was that community involvement really doesn’t have to require any more than your presence, and we are grateful to those who came out on Monday to share a memorable occasion with their neighbors and friends.

There was a sense of fellowship and comraderie to the gathering that reminded us that Newcastle’s greatest strength has always been the people who proudly call it home. We hope to see all of you together more often this fall.